NAB records statement of Faryal Talpur

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and sister of former president Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur during her physical remand recorded statement to NAB in fake accounts case.

NAB asked Faryal Talpur whether she gave Rs 30 million to Awais Muzaffar through fake accounts. To which PPP leader replied that she did not know that the amount was coming through fake accounts.

NAB asked Faryal who paid to sugar mills for sugarcane. She replied that the amount was given by Abdul Ghani Majeed but did not remember from which sugar mill the amount came. Faryal said she received the money after Asif Zardari asked her to do so.

Faryal Talpur detached herself from joint venture of Zardari group and said she had no link with Nasir Abdullah, Younas Qadwai and Hussian Lawai. Faryal added that she has nothing to do with park lane state private limited.

NAB asked Faryal is that true Awais Muzaffar had cashed Rs30 million to stop the trail of suspicious transactions. Faryal Talpur said Abubaker Zardari holds the signed checkbook of Zardari group and he issued the check to Awais Muzaffar. —NNI