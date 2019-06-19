National Assembly resumes debate on Federal Budget 2019-20

The National Assembly resumed discussion on the budget for next fiscal year 2019-20 on Wednesday.

Leader of Opposition Shahbaz Sharif called for collective efforts to steer the country out of economic challenges. He said we are prepared to sign a charter of economy with the government to take forward the country.

He criticized the PTI’s ten month performance in government saying the price hike has added to the woes of common man. He said the PTI had made big claims of turning around the economy and bringing revolution in the lives of people but it failed to deliver. He said the government’s policies have resulted in closure of factories and industries which have rendered millions of people jobless.

Recalling the performance of PML (N), Shahbaz Sharif said we addressed enormous challenges such as that of load shedding and terrorism and achieved growth rate of five point eight percent and brought the inflation to the record three percent.

On a point of order, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari demanded that the production orders of the detained elected representatives including former President Asif Ali Zardari be issued so that they could participate in the budget session.

The house also offered fateha for the departed soul of former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi.