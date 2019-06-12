Naval Chief, Commander US NAVCENT discuss issues of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD: Commander US Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT)/ Commander US Fifth Fleet/ Commander Combined Maritime Forces Vice Admiral James Malloy called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi in his office at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad on Wednesday.

During the meeting of US NAVCENT Commander with Naval Chief, matters of mutual interest including bilateral naval collaboration and maritime security environment in the Indian Ocean Region came under discussion.

Pakistan Navy has been a regular contributor to the Combined Maritime Force since 2004 and has also commanded Multinational Combined Task Forces 150 & 151, eleven and eight times respectively. Presently, Pakistan Navy holds the command of Combined Task Force 150 (CTF-150).—INP