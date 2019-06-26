NEPRA hikes power tariff by 10 paisa per unit

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has allowed an increase of 10 paisa per unit in the power tariff for consumers under the fuel adjustment mechanism for the month of May.

The hike in power tariff will put an additional burden of Rs1.2 billion on consumers; however lifeline, K-electric and agricultural consumers have been excluded from being charged.

The power tariff hike comes as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has proposed its first budget for the fiscal year 2019-20 with an outlay of Rs7.02 trillion.

On protection of vulnerable segments of society, the government had announced that a subsidy of Rs216 billion will be earmarked for 75 percent consumers using less than 300 units of electricity.

The annual development plan also envisages upgradation of power transmission and distribution system in order to reduce line losses and check power theft. —NNI