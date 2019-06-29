Home / Sports / Cricket / New Zealand’s Boult takes World Cup hat-trick against Australia

New Zealand’s Boult takes World Cup hat-trick against Australia

GKKK.jpg

The left-arm quick struck in the last over of Australia's innings, dismissing Usman Khawaja for a top-score of 88 before he bowled tailender Mitchell Starc and then had Jason Behrendorff lbw, despite the batsman's review.