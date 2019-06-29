New Zealand’s Boult takes World Cup hat-trick against Australia

LONDON: New Zealand paceman Trent Boult took a hat-trick against Australia in a World Cup match at Lord’s on Saturday.

The left-arm quick struck in the last over of Australia’s innings, dismissing Usman Khawaja for a top-score of 88 before he bowled tailender Mitchell Starc and then had Jason Behrendorff lbw, despite the batsman’s review.

It was the first hat-trick by a New Zealander at a World Cup and the second of the tournament after India paceman Mohammed Shami achieved the feat against Afghanistan.

Nathan Lyon then survived the last ball of the innings, with Australia finishing on 243-9.—AFP