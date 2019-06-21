No compromise on corruption, accountability process: Ali Muhammad

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan has said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would not make any compromise on corruption and accountability process.
Talking to a private news channel, he said opposition parties wanted to forget their past corruption as their leaders were nabbed by National Accountability Bureau.
To a question, he said issuing of production orders is right of every Member of National Assembly after reviewing legalities and technicalities of the case registered against them.