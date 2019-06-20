No extension in deadline of amnesty scheme: FBR Chairman

Federal Board of Revenue Chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi has said that the government will not extend the deadline of amnesty scheme.

Talking to a private news channel, Zaidi said FBR had collected all the relevant data about the people.

To a question, he said jewellery being held by the people at home was not included in the scheme and similarly, the scheme is also not for non-registered vehicles.

The FBR chairman said the prize bonds of Rs 40,000 would have to be got registered by the holders in their names by September, otherwise the same would cease to exist.