No room for error after India loss, says Imad Wasim

Pakistan must win all four of their remaining group games to have any chance of reaching the World Cup semi-finals, all-rounder Imad Wasim has said after his team’s defeat by arch-rivals India on Sunday.
India, who won by 89 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method, have seven points and occupy third place in the standings behind Australia and New Zealand, while Pakistan are second-bottom with three points from five games.
“When we came back on after the rain there was very little we could do, but we know we have four matches left and if we win those, we still have a chance.
Pakistan face South Africa at Lord’s on Sunday before wrapping up their group campaign with matches against New Zealand, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. —Reuters