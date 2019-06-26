No threat to Govt from opposition: Dr. Firdous

Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the government faces no threat from the opposition.

In a tweet on Wednesday on the all parties conference of the opposition, she said the outcome of this ploy of Maulana Fazlur Rehman will not be different than that of his election adventure.

She said Maulana Fazlur Rehman should devote his next four years in service of the religion following the failure of the all parties conference.