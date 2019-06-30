Notification for increase in gas prices issued

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) issued notification for increase in gas prices from July 1.

According to the notification the minimum amount of bill for domestic consumers will be Rs. 174.58 per mmbtu and for government and semi government the amount of bill will be Rs. 780 per mmbtu.

According to the notification the commercial consumers and CNG sector will pay Rs. 1283 per mmbtu.

Price of feed gas for factories has been increased by 61 per cent, according to the notification.

Gas prices have been increased by 31 per cent for all departments of power and general industry.