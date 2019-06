ISLAMABAD: Government has set to increase the prices of petroleum products by Rs. 2.30 per liter for July 2019.

According to the details the new prices of petroleum products will be implemented from July 1.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended a reduction of Rs. 0.77 in petrol price and an increase of Rs. 2.30 in the prices of high-speed diesel. OGRA proposed an increase of Rs. 0.26 in light diesel oil.

OGRA has sent the summary to the petroleum division.