Pak Army capable to respond despite its budgeting choice: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter Services Public Relations Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor has said the Armed Forces of Pakistan have the capability to respond despite its budgeting choice.

In a tweet today, he responded to the Indian media’s spinning on our internal defense budgeting choice.

He reminded the Indian media that we were the same forces with same budget on 27th of Februray this year.

He said it is not budgeting but the resolve of force and the backing of the nation for its forces which counts.