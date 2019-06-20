Pak-China friendship transforming into robust economic partnership: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed satisfaction about all-weather and time-tested Pak-China friendship saying it is transforming into a robust economic partnership.

Talking to a Chinese delegation led by Ms. Zhao Baige in Islamabad on Thursday, he said Pakistan accords great importance to CPEC and all efforts are being made to further streamline and improve coordination at all levels especially when the CPEC project has entered into its second phase with inclusion of critical areas such as agriculture, socio-economic development etc.

He said that Pakistan wants to learn from Chinese experience and expertise in different sectors.

He said that a special cell is being established at Prime Minister’s Office to ensure seamless coordination between businesses of public and private sectors.

Ms. Zhao, in her remarks, said that China will continue extending all possible cooperation to Pakistan in areas such as agriculture, health, housing and socio-economic development.