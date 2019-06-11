Pak Navy ready to cope with maritime security challenges: Naval Chief

ISLAMABAD: Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi says Pakistan Navy is all time ready to cope with maritime security challenges faced by the country.

He was addressing the participants of a course at National Defense University in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi said Pakistan Navy is being made an impregnable force in all four dimensions. Naval Chief dilated upon his vision about Pakistan Navy and ongoing projects of the force.

He said we as a nation need to exploit the maritime resources associated with CPEC and Gwadar Port. He said Pakistan is endowed with rich water resources that can help strengthen the national economy.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi directed the course participants to get guidance from Islam and Ideology of Pakistan for their future course of action.