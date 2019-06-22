Home / Sports / Cricket / Pak U19 beat South Africa by 17 runs in the opening 50-over match

Pak U19 beat South Africa by 17 runs in the opening 50-over match

HK1.jpg

Abbas Afridi and Naseem Shah took two wickets a piece for 44 and 45, respectively, as the hosts were restricted to 209 in 50 overs, said the information made available here by the Pakistan Cricket Board. Bryce Parsons scored an unbeaten 64-ball 57 with one four and two sixes.