Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to make joint efforts for peace in region

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to make joint efforts for peace in the region and promote mutual trust.

The understanding came at the first review meeting of Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity in Islamabad on Monday.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood led the Pakistani side while the Afghan delegation was headed by Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister Idrees Zaman.

The two sides exchanged views on cooperation in politics, diplomacy, defence, intelligence and Afghan refugees and agreed to strengthen it further.

They also reviewed the progress made in the matters decided between the two countries.

APAPPS was established in 2018 with the aim to promote bilateral cooperation in different sectors under a comprehensive and institutional framework.