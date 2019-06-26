Pakistan announces financial support to UN agency that assists Palestinian refugees

Pakistan has announced a commitment of financial support to UN agency that assists Palestinian refugees.

Speaking at a conference held in New York, Permanent Representative of Pakistan at the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi Pakistan reaffirms its dedication to the Palestinian cause at the 2019 pledging conference.

She said Pakistan backed the UN chief’s call and would make a voluntary contribution to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine.

Maleeha Lodhi expressed hope that the new dawn of Palestinian statehood will emerge sooner when Palestinian refugees can finally return to their homes.

She also recalled that at the recent Organization of Islamic Cooperation summit in Makkah, Prime Minister Imran Khan had reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support to the Palestinian cause, including the establishment of a two-state solution with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.—RadioPakistan