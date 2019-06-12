Pakistan Army ready to respond to any threat: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan Army remains fully capable and ready to respond to any threat for defence of motherland.

He was addressing the Annual Formation Commanders’ Conference was held at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

He hailed befitting response during February stand-off with India. He also appreciated successes being achieved in ongoing operation Rudd-ul-Fasad to carry forward the gains made so far towards enduring peace and stability.

The forum reviewed geo-strategic and national security environment. Internal security landscape of the country, challenges being confronted and responses were discussed in detail.