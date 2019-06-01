Pakistan Army soldier martyred in terrorist attack in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred on Saturday in a gun and bomb attack on a military vehicle in Boya area of North Waziristan tribal district.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the terrorists first opened fire on the Army vehicle, which was on routine patrolling in the area, before they attacked it with an improvised explosive device (IED).

Sepoy Amil Shah, a 26-year-old was martyred in the terrorist attack.

According to the ISPR,during last one month 5 soldiers have been martyred and 31 got injured due to terrorist attacks.

Arrest of facilitators linked to these terrorists activities led to Khar Kamar post incident on 25 May.