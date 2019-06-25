Pakistan believes in policy of restraint, peaceful coexistence: Qureshi

BRUSSELS: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Pakistan believes in the policy of peace, restraint and peaceful coexistence.

He said this while addressing the Political and Security Committee of the European Union in Brussels on Tuesday.

The foreign minister said the offer of engagement and initiatives for peace with India, Pakistan’s readiness to discuss all matters, including terrorism and Kashmir, and operationalization of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity, are manifestations of our foreign policy vision put into practice.

He said the Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains the single biggest obstacle towards building durable peace and stability in South Asia.

“A new paradigm for universal peace and prosperity is both desirable and achievable.” Pakistan will be a willing partner of the international community in this worthwhile pursuit, Qureshi continued.

About terrorism, the minister said Pakistan is perhaps the only country in the world that has successfully turned the tide in the fight against terrorism.

He said Pakistan has been pursuing a comprehensive approach to tackle terrorism.

The instability in Afghanistan directly impinges upon Pakistan’s security and stability, he said, adding that, “We seek closure to the Afghan conflict through a negotiated settlement.”

The minister said Pakistan, through its limited role and influence, facilitated direct talks between the US and the Taliban through authoritative representatives.

He emphasized that there is a need to be vigilant about detractors, who would try to undermine the peace efforts.

Speaking about the recent tension between the United States and Iran, Qureshi said the situation is becoming a matter of serious concern for regional as well as global peace and security.—NNI