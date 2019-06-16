Pakistan calls for effective solutions in areas of peace, security

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Dr. Sania Nishtar has called for effective solutions to challenges in the areas of peace, security and development.

She was representing Pakistan at the 5th Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan , as Special Envoy of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In her statement at the Summit, Special Envoy Dr. Sania Nishtar drew attention of the world leaders to the suppression of the Kashmiri people and to their legitimate struggle for self-determination.

The Special Envoy underscored Pakistan’s efforts to shape a vision and political discourse in South Asia, based on dialogue, confidence-building and peaceful settlement of disputes.

The Special Envoy highlighted the unparalleled efforts, achievements and sacrifices of Pakistan in the fight against terrorism.

She also called for filling the gap in UN Security Council’s counter-terrorism sanctions by including in its purview individuals and organizations that had committed acts of terrorism but remained outside its jurisdiction so far.