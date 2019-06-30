Pakistan calls upon int’l community to act in uniform manner to all transgressions

NEW YORK: At the United Nations, Pakistan has called upon the international community not to allow human sufferings to be selectively prioritized for political convenience or to serve narrow interests.

The call was made by Pakistan’s ambassador to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi while speaking in the UN General Assembly debate on Responsibility to Protect and prevent crimes against humanity.

She cautioned against becoming oblivious to the suffering of those who have been displaced and marginalized.

The envoy said world community must act in a consistent and uniform manner to all transgressions, not selectively.