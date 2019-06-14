Pakistan, China agree to enhance coordination

Pakistan and China have agreed to enhance coordination to build Pakistan-China community of shared destiny in the new era.

The agreement came at a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of meeting of SCO Council of Heads of States in Bishkek on Friday.

The iron brothers Pakistan and China reaffirmed their commitment to all weather strategic cooperative partnership.

The two sides discussed entire gamut of bilateral relations, including China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Regional situation also figured in the meeting.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said CPEC remains the highest priority of the government.

The Chinese President acknowledged Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts and its efforts to promote regional stability.