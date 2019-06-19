Pakistan Citizen Portal success continues as 680,000 complaints get resolved

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said over one million citizens have registered at Pakistan Citizens Portal within 8 months of its launch.

In a tweet, he said this is testament of people’s trust on the system and its effectiveness.

شکایات کے ازالے کی بات کی جائے تو؛ موصول ہونے والی 8 لاکھ شکایات میں سے 6 لاکھ 80 ہزار نمٹائی جاچکی ہیں۔ عوام کو صحیح معنوں میں بااختیار بنانا اسی کو کہتے ہیں۔ یہی تو ہے نیا پاکستان۔ https://t.co/FHwljiuaUQ — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 18, 2019

He said no political or bureaucratic reference required to reach out to a public office.

The Prime Minister said on the resolution front, a total of 6,80,000 complaints were resolved out of 8 lakh complaints registered so far.

He said this is true citizen’s empowerment in Naya Pakistan.