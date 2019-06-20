Pakistan committed to peace, stability in region: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan says Pakistan is committed to peace and stability in the region.

Talking to a media delegation from Nepal in Islamabad, she said Pakistan respects sovereignty of other countries and expects the same from others.

She stressed the need to deepen cultural, and media linkages along with the people-to-people contacts with Nepal.

She said like Nepal, Pakistan has also great potential for religious and adventure tourism, and both the countries should explore avenues of cooperation in these sectors.

The Nepalese media persons expressed the confidence that Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would overcome the prevailing challenges, and emerge as a prosperous country.