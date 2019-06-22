Pakistan is not Egypt, will not let Nawaz become next Morsi: Maryam

LAHORE: Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Maryam Nawaz said on Saturday that Pakistan is not Egypt neither his party will let former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif become next Morsi.

Addressing a press conference here, she said, “We are not asking for relief from fake government neither they have the capacity to give it.” “We will fight Nawaz Sharif’s case till last breath,” she added.

Rejecting party president Shehbaz Sharif’s offer, she said she considers this “meesaq-e-maeeshat” (charter of economy) offer as “mazaq-e-maeeshat.”

Maryam Nawaz maintained offering charter of economy to Imran Khan is like giving him an NRO as he, due to his incompetence, caused irreparable damage to the economy and now wants opposition to become a part of his failure on economic front.

The daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz maintained party president Shehbaz Sharif has his views and she has her views and in her personal opinion, this suggestion will only benefit “Nalaiq-e-Azam” (the biggest incompetent) Imran Khan for he has not only failed to revive the economy but in fact harmed it.

“This guy (Imran Khan) not only stole a whole election but is now ruining the economy due to his incompetence so he wants opposition’s stamp on his failing economic policies that we should never provide him, he (Imran Khan) should be made an example,” said Maryam Nawaz.

Maryam Nawaz said it is interesting to note that the PM is not ready to sit with the opposition on any other matter but is ready to “get his failing economic policies stamped by other parties”.

The PML-N leader maintained that the PML-N president Shehbaz will put his suggestion before the party and then a decision will be made.

Earlier this week, PML-N president and Opposition leader in NA Shehbaz Sharif, during his budget speech, had offered a “charter of economy” to the PTI government in the “larger national interest”.

About the Commission of Inquiry formed by the PTI government to probe rise in national debt in past 10 years, the PML-N leader claimed that this commission’s purpose is not inquiry but political revenge.

“This commission should also inquire about coalition support fund and grants and should present its report to parliament not the government,” demanded the PML-N leader.

Maryam Nawaz, who earlier met her father Nawaz Sharif in jail, also raised concerns over her father’s health condition and said that the government will be responsible if any harm comes to her father.—INP