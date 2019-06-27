Pakistan, Japan agree to enhance cooperation in aviation field

ISLAMABAD: Japan and Pakistan have agreed to enhance mutual cooperation in the field of aviation.

The understanding came at a meeting between Federal Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Japan Ambassador to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda in Islamabad on Thursday.

Japanese Ambassador mentioned that PIA has two weekly flights on the route of Islamabad-Beijing-Tokyo.

So Japanese Airline wants to start flight on Islamabad-Bangkok-Tokyo route. Federal Minister for Aviation thanked ambassador for enhancing the Fifth Freedom Rights quota in March 2019 from 1300 passengers to 4000 passengers per month and from 40 tons of Cargo to 100 tons of Cargo per month.

Federal Minister for Aviation asked for the enhancement of Fifth freedom traffic rights capacity between Beijing and Tokyo from 4000 monthly passengers to 5000 monthly passengers and cargo capacity between Beijing and Tokyo from 100 tons per month to 200 tons per month for the designated airlines of Pakistan.

Air Services Agreement between Pakistan and Japan was initialed on October 17, 1961 and signed on July 12, 1962. The ASA stipulates single airline designation with PIA being the designated airline of Pakistan and JAL (Japan Airlines) being the designated carrier of Japan.

The existing bilateral arrangements as envisages in the agreed minutes of September 25, 1987 include for Pakistan 2 capacity units (B-767) via Beijing and 3 capacity unites via Southern routes.

And for Japanese Air Line 5 capacity units. Ghulam Sarwar Khan also thanked Ambassador for Japan’s help through Japan International Corporation Agency) in areas of Airport Security Force (ASF) and Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The equipment that has been provided by JICA in phase 1 through Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) include X ray machine, auto clear, vehicle scanner and cargo scanner. And in phase 2, JICA will provide equipment to CAA including, hold baggage explosive, liquid explosive detection system and baggage handling system.

Federal Minister recommended that ASF Staff may be provided institutional based technical training for JICA equipment. He also asked Ambassador to reduce time span between planning stage for and execution equipment provision by JICA. Ghulam Sarwar Khan also thanked Ambassador for sponsoring PMD projects.

He told that Specialized Medium Range Forecast Centre (SMRFC) has been constructed in Islamabad through Japanese aid. Its cost is Rs. 2.5 billion. Japan also helped in installation of Weather Surveillance Radar at Karachi, Multan, Lahore and Sukkar. Ambassador also mentioned that Japan also wants to invest in textile and vehicle industry.

He also said that Japan is also interested in Pakistan skilled manpower in the fields of industry, construction, agriculture, fishing, food and beverages and aviation industry. Federal Minister also welcomed this suggestion. —NNI