Pakistan Post launches free remittance service for overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, June 03 (NNI): Pakistan Post on Monday launched free remittance service for overseas Pakistanis.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Monday, Minister for Postal Services Murad Saeed said under this service, people will be able to send remittances free of charge.

He said Pakistan Post has 12,000 post offices in the country and this number will be increased to 27,000.

Federal Minister said this step is in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide maximum facilities to overseas Pakistanis.

Murad Saeed said other services introduced by the department are ‘same day delivery’ and ‘export parcel’ which are receiving a good response from the people.

The Minister said postal service is also playing important role to dispatch parcels to overseas. He said services offered by Pakistan Post are being publicized abroad through Pakistani missions.

He said small business segment in the country is being given incentives for using services of Pakistan Post.—NNI