Pakistan proposes six-point plan at UN to address Islamophobia

The plan was proposed by Pakistan’s Permanent representative to the UN, Maleeha Lodhi at an event “Countering terrorism and other acts of violence based on religion or belie” at UN Headquarters.

The event was organized by Pakistan with Turkey, the Holy See and the United Nations to discuss this issue and help in charting a way forward.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan had repeatedly called for urgent action to counter Islamophobia at various forums.

Other speakers also called for effective steps to counter the challenge posed by the growing phenomenon of faith-based hatred and violence.