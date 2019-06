ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways has announced 50 percent reduction in fares in all the trains and classes on advance booking on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

According to a Railways spokesman booking for all the five special Eid ul Fitr trains has already been started.

He said, Pakistan Railways would make all out efforts to facilitate passengers on Eid.

The spokesman informed that the tickets for the special trains could be obtained through online reservation facility and reservation offices.