ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways has decided to increase the prices of fares of passenger and inter-city passenger trains from two per cent to eight point five per cent from the 1st of next month.

According to press release issued by Pakistan Railways, the said increase in the prices of fares has been done through a rational way after the careful study of the fares of road and air transport.

The current increase in the fares would reduce the additional burden of deficit faced by Pakistan Railways.