Pakistan stresses for initiating intra-Afghan dialogue aimed at ending war

Pakistan has underscored the need for initiating an intra-Afghan dialogue aimed at ending war in the strife-torn country.

Speaking in a debate on the situation in Afghanistan at United Nations Security Council, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative at the UN Dr. Maleeha Lodhi highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate Afghan government-Taliban peace negotiations.

She said no country other than Pakistan has suffered more from war and foreign intervention in Afghanistan.

She told the 15-member Council that Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his very first address to the nation after his election last year, reaffirmed Pakistan’s support to peace, stability and prosperity in Afghanistan, and that Islamabad played an “active role” towards that objective.