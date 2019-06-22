Pakistan team attends training session at Lord’s

LONDON: Pakistan cricket team Saturday attended a three-hour long practice session at the Nursery ground of Lord’s Cricket Stadium here.

Pakistan are due to play their sixth match of the CWC 19 against South Africa on June 23 (Sunday).

The players participated in different physical drills to maintain their fitness. Fielding, batting and bowling sessions, supervised by the head coach Mickey Arthur, were also held.

The players took part in long training session to whet their skills and ensure match-preparedness against South Africa.

Warmer temperatures with the mercury rising to 26 degree Celsius is the forecast in London with grey clouds to hover over the stadium. There is no rain forecast for the day.

It is feared that the Pakistan’s fixture against Australia might be washed out as persistent rain is expected throughout the day.

Pakistan are placed 9th with 3 points on the table with one win, three losses and one abandoned match. —APP