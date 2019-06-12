Pakistan to continue reconciliatory role in Afghan peace process: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to hold peaceful relations with all neighboring countries on equal basis.

He gave the remarks while chairing sixth session of Consultative Council on Foreign Relations in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Minister said Pakistan will continue its reconciliatory role in Afghan peace process for peace and stability in the region.

He said we are adopting an effective strategy to achieve economic stability and making our diplomacy more persuasive.

The meeting dilated upon Prime Minister’s participation in OIC summit, recent visit of Chinese Vice President to Pakistan and other regional and global issues of significance.

Foreign Minister apprised the participants of the contents of PM’s address at OIC meeting and the agreements signed during Chinese Vice President’s visit to the country.

The participants paid glowing tributes to Prime Minister’s address at OIC summit in which he effectively highlighted the issues of Kashmir and Palestine at the global level and adopting a clear stance on blasphemy.—NNI