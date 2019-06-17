Pakistan to soon become developed & prosperous nation: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan says world is looking towards Pakistan as a country full of strategic and investment opportunities due to untiring efforts of the incumbent government.

He was talking to a group of PTI Senators that called on him at his chamber in the Parliament House in Islamabad on Monday.

The Senators included Shibli Faraz, Faisal Javed and Special Assistant Naeem ul Haq.

The Prime Minister said people deem parliamentarians as spokespersons of their rights and aspirations. He said when parliamentarians become voice of the people, it increases their respect. He expressed optimism that Pakistan will soon become a developed and prosperous nation.

The meeting discussed different issues relating to parliament and legislation in the Upper House especially on matters of budget recommendations.