ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi says Prime Minister Imran Khan and he had very high powered meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on sidelines of SCO summit in Bishkek.

In a tweet, he said both sides had a frank exchange on issues of regional interest and concern.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said we are interested in building synergies with Russia and chart new frontiers of cooperation and engagement.