Pakistan won’t force India for talks: FM Qureshi

BISHKEK: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday stated that Pakistan will not force if Indian government is not ready to hold negotiations.

Talking to media in Bishkek, the foreign minister said that Pakistan will not go behind New Delhi government if the Indian authorities avoid talks.

Meanwhile, Qureshi also urged the Pakistani community to play its due role to highlight soft image of the country.

About 2600 Pakistani students are studying in Kyrgyzstan and they are roaming ambassadors of their country and they should play a proactive role in promoting Pakistan s strength, he added.

The foreign minister said unfortunately, trade cooperation with Central Asian states cannot be materialized without having proper and easy connectivity. He opined that chances of trade through land route will be multiplied if there is peace and stability in Afghanistan.

On the other hand, in an interview with Russian Media Outlet Sputnik, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan said there is no way that two nuclear-armed countries (Pakistan and India) should think of resolving differences through military means.

Imran Khan said Kashmir is the main difference between Pakistan and India and both countries should sit on the negotiating table to resolve that issue peacefully.

Now elections in India are over and both countries should get back on the dialogue table to resolve the Kashmir issue for peace in the region by giving people of Kashmir right of self-determination as guaranteed by the United Nations, he went on to say.—NNI