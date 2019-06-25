Pakistan’s positive role imperative for regional peace: NATO Chief

Secretary General North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Jens Stoltenberg has said Pakistan’s positive role is imperative for regional peace and stability.

During his meeting with Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi at Brussels, he appreciated Pakistan’s crucial role in Afghan peace process.

He hoped NATO want to work with Pakistan on bilateral understanding. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said there are similarities in its work vogue for regional peace.

The two leaders talked at length on the security issues concerning Pakistan and the Western Alliance with Afghanistan and Kashmir.

Qureshi said the talks were important for the Pakistan-NATO understanding and relationship.