Parliament is proper place for addressing national issues: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says parliament is the proper place for addressing the national issues.

Talking to a private news channel in Islamabad on Sunday, she said the opposition needs to show a responsible attitude in the parliament.

The Special Assistant said it is for the first time in history of Pakistan that corrupt and powerful are being brought to justice.

She asked leader of opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif to show courage and sincerity with the nation and face the alleged cases.

Criticizing the leadership of PML-N, Dr. Firdous said the current inflation is the result of corruption and bad governance of previous governments.