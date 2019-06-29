Passage of budget is defeat of opposition: Dr. Firdous

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says the federal budget is a step toward the goal of a prosperous, self-reliant and developed Pakistan.

In a tweet on Saturday, she said passage of the budget is defeat of the opposition. Firdous Ashiq Awan said the government will take steps in the best interest of country and the nation, and the opposition will suffer defeat on every front.

She said the upcoming months and years will take the nation and the country to the destination of development.

Reiterating the government’s resolve to achieve the objective of prosperity for people, the Special Assistant said the government of the people is making bold decisions for their bright future.