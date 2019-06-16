PM advises Pakistan team ahead of World Cup clash with India

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan gave his suggestion to Pakistan team ahead of World Cup clash with India, on Sunday.

In different tweets Imran Khan gave suggestions to Pakistan team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed that in order to have a winning offensive strategy Sarfaraz must go in with specialist batsmen and bowlers because “Raillu Kattas” rarely perform under pressure – especially the intense kind that will be generated today.

In his first tweet PM Imran said that when he started my cricketing career he assumed success was 70% talent & 30% mind but by the time he finished playing cricket he realised that it was 50-50 ratio.

“But now I tend to agree with my frien Sunil Gavaskar it’s 60% mental strength & 40 % talent. Today role of mind will be more than 60%,” he tweeted.

