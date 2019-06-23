PM clarified that no govt hospital to be privatized: Yasmin Rashid

MULTAN: Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has made it clear that no government hospital will be privatized.

Talking to media persons in Multan on Sunday, Yasmin Rashid said that three new maternity hospitals will be set up in Southern Punjab.

She said over two thousand four hundred basic health units across the province would be made functional for twenty four hours.

The Punjab Health Minister said that provision of basic health facilities to masses at their door steps is top priority of the government and all possible steps are being taken for the purpose.—INP