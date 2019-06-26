PM directs to expedite work on Pakistan Housing Program

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to expedite work on projects being executed under the umbrella of Pakistan Housing Program in Islamabad.

He was chairing a meeting of Pakistan Housing Program in Islamabad today (Wednesday).

The Prime Minister directed the Capital Development Authority to make the plantation drive more effective. He said special emphasis should be given to the protection of green areas and forests.

The meeting reviewed the progress on the projects of Pakistan Housing Program.

Meanwhile, members of National Assembly including Sher Ali Arbab, Naureen Farooq Ibrahim and Muhammad Aslam Bhutani called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today and discussed overall situation of the country.