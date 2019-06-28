PM directs to launch campaign to control price hike

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to launch a special campaign to control price hike in the country.
In a letter, the Prime Minister Office says the step has been taken in view of current disproportionate price hike and ineffectiveness of the systems to control it.
Under the campaign, a strategy will be devised by all concerned stakeholders across the country to implement price control laws effectively from the wholesale markets to retail shops.
Market Control Committees will also be made more functional to take stern actions against the perpetrators under law.