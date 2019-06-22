PM, Emir of Qatar hold talks covering entire gamut of bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD: Delegation level talks are underway between Pakistani and Qatari delegations.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is leading the Pakistani delegation while Qatari side is being headed by Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan held a one on one meeting with the Qatari Emir. Both the leaders covered the entire gamut of bilateral relations to enhance cooperation in diverse fields.

Earlier, at the Prime Minister House, a smartly turned out contingent representing army, navy and air force presented Guard of Honor to the distinguished guest.

The Emir of Qatar inspected the Guard of Honor. National anthems of the two countries were also played on the occasion.

Prime Minister introduced the distinguished guest with members of cabinet and the federal ministers. Prime minister Imran Khan was also introduced with members of Qatari delegation.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani planted a sapling at the lawn of Prime Minister House as per tradition. A JF-17 squadron of PAF saluted the guest in a magnificent fly past.

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived at Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi this afternoon on two day visit to Pakistan. He is visiting Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The plane carrying the Emir had flags of both Pakistan and Qatar installed on it, reflecting the importance Qatar gives to its relations with Pakistan. A high-level delegation, including ministers, is accompanying the Qatari Emir.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani was accorded a red carpet reception with Prime Minister Imran Khan personally receiving him warmly. The distinguished guest was given a 21-gun salute. Two children presented bouquets to the guest.

Prime Minister introduced members of his cabinet with the guest. They included Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfikar Bukhari and others.

The route from Nur Khan Airbase to Red Zone Islamabad is adorned with portraits of visiting guest as well as the flags of both countries.

Prime Minister himself drove the distinguished guest to the Prime Minister House in Islamabad. —NNI