PM felicitates Modi on assumption of office

According to a news item carried out by private media, the Prime Minister sent his congratulatory message to Narendra Modi in a letter in line with established diplomatic norms and interstate practice.

The letter underscored Pakistan’s consistent policy of peaceful neighbourhood and the vision of working for durable peace and stability in South Asia with peaceful resolution of all outstanding issues, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The Prime Minister also emphasized the need to work together, on the basis of mutual respect and trust, to address challenges faced by people of both the countries, including poverty and underdevelopment.

Imran Khan also underscored the need to advance the goals of regional peace, progress and prosperity through collective endeavors.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also wrote a letter to Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and congratulated him on assuming his office.