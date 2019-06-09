PM Imran hopes improving relations between Pakistan, India

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has again written a letter to Indian counterpart Narendra Modi once again.

He wrote this letter on the hope of improving relations between the two countries.

Imran Khan has expressed his desire for PM Modi to work together for peace in South Asia and neighbouring countries. According to sources, the letter also mentions the Kashmir dispute, the Srinagar-based Kashmir Watch reported Sunday.

It may be noted that PM Imran Khan’s letter came at a time when India has said that there is no plan for a bilateral meeting between PM Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan apart from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit to be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on June 13-14 Is not.

Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that, “as far as I am aware, there is no plan for a bilateral meeting with Pakistani PM Imran Khan at the SCO conference of Bishkek.”

Earlier, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmud Qureshi sent a letter to India’s new foreign Minister S Jaishankar to convey his greetings.

In the letter, he expects the relationship to improve through talks between Islamabad and Delhi. The letter from Pakistan’s foreign minister came after Pakistan’s foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood’s personal visit to India.—NNI