PM Imran Khan to represent Pakistan at SCO meeting

Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has extended the invitation to Prime Minister to attend the two day summit.

The Prime Minister will address two sessions of the Meeting. A number of decisions will be approved by the Leaders, besides signing of Agreements to intensify cooperation in diverse fields. The Prime Minister will have bilateral interaction with other participating Leaders on the sidelines.

The Leaders of SCO Member and Observer States as well as representatives of important International Organizations will attend the Meeting.

Since becoming an SCO member in 2017, Pakistan has been actively participating at all levels in various SCO mechanisms including Foreign Affairs, Defence, National Security, Economy and Trade, Science and Technology and Innovation, Youth and Women Empowerment, Tourism and Media.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had attended the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting in Bishkek last month, which considered and finalized the documents and decisions to be signed by the SCO Leaders during the CHS meeting.

The Council of Heads of State is the highest forum of SCO which considers and defines strategy, prospects and priorities of the Organization.