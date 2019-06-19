PM Imran mistakes Tagore’s quote for Jibran’s

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday posted a quote of Rabindernath Tagore and attributed it to an Arab Scholar Khalil Jibran.

Imran Khan took to twitter and posted a famous saying about how to live a life contentment.

“I slept and I dreamed that life is all joy. I woke and I saw that life is all service. I served and I saw that service is joy,” the premier posted a quote from Rabindarnath Tagore but he mistook it for a Lebanese writer and poet Khalil Jibran.

Those who discover and get to understand the wisdom of Gibran’s words, cited below, get to live a life of contentment. pic.twitter.com/BdmIdqGxeL — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 19, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan was rigorously trolled by the twitter users after he mistook the quote from Rabindarnath Tagore for the quote from Khalil Jibran.

Twitter users made Rabindarnath Tagore and Khalil Jibran top trend on twitter.

On twitter journalists also corrected Imran Khan and said that this quote is from Rabindarnath Tagore.

Rabindranath Tagore said that btw https://t.co/XVyqVPFkUu — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) June 19, 2019

Gharidah Farooqi said that sir this quote is of Rabindarnath Tagore not Khalil Jibran’s.

Sir, these are Rabindranath Tagore’s words, not Khalil Jibran’s. I slept and dreamt that life was joy. I awoke and saw that life was service. I acted and behold, service was joy. https://t.co/OVIkBdxh9c — Gharidah Farooqi (@GFarooqi) June 19, 2019

It is pertinent to mention that this is not the first time that prime minister Imran Khan has made the mistake. In April he was trolled as he mixed up island nation in East Asia, Japan with France while he was addressing a gathering. He was giving an example of how the country set up joint industries in the border region to strengthen economic ties with Germany.