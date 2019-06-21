PM Imran says looters will be held accountable

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday stated that those involved in looting and plundering will have to face the law and will be held accountable.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said this during a meeting with a delegation of leaders from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s allied Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) party.

The delegation was led by PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and also included Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

During the meeting, the PML-Q leaders vowed to continue their unconditional support for the government. Senior PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi assured his complete support and assistance to Prime Minister Imran Khan in getting the budget approved in both the national and the Punjab assemblies.

The prime minister thanked the PML-Q leaders for their unconditional support to the government, which, he said, would continue to work alongside its coalition partners.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the poor man was the focus of the first budget presented by the PTI-led government, which he vowed would continue to take steps for the betterment of the masses.

The prime minister reiterated his vision for across the board accountability, saying that those involved in looting and plundering would have to face the law and would be held accountable.—INP